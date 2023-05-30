THE POLICIA NACIONAL has dismantled a cocaine trafficking gang in the Vega Baja region of Alicante Province.

Investigators believe around a kilo of the substance was distributed each week around the area in cars with ‘hidden’ compartments.

11 people have been arrested and several addresses raided including the gang leader’s property in Callosa de Segura.

From there, he directed the group’s activities in Orihuela and San Isidro in addition to homes in Elche districts such as La Hoya or La Marina.

All of the properties were in rural areas which made police surveillance work harder.

The detainees, eight men and three women, between the ages of 22 and 41, of Spanish and Colombian nationality, have been accused of drug trafficking, the illegal possession of weapons and belonging to a criminal organisation.

Items seized included over a kilo of cocaine, 200 grams of hashish, and six precision scales in addition to three semi-automatic pistols, a revolver, €8,215 in cash, and eight high-end vehicles.

READ MORE: