POLICE in Spain and Poland have brought down an international drug trafficking gang that shipped in large amounts of drugs hidden in lorries transporting potatoes.

On 23 April a series of simultaneous raids coordinated by Europol were carried out across both countries.

14 people were arrested in Poland and six arrests were made in Spain by the Malaga division of the Guardia Civil and the Policia Nacional.

The location of the Spanish arrests has not been revealed or the nationalities of those detained.

Money totalling over half a million euros was seized in various currencies and over the course of the investigation, over 260 kilos of marijuana, amphetamine and cocaine with a total street value of €2.9 million was removed.

In past year, a number of actions have been carried out against members of the criminal organisation, resulting in 42 arrests, including the ringleaders.

The criminals would smuggle the drugs in refrigerated potato lorries from Spain to Poland, via the Netherlands and Germany.

The investigation was also able to uncover that the gang members had links to hooligans of various sports clubs.

Evidence collected during inquiries revealed that the criminal organisation is linked to the smuggling of three tonnes of marijuana, worth an estimated €30 million.

