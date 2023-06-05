PLANS to build a new public aquarium in Gibraltar at the site of the historic Victualling Yard Storehouse at Rosia Bay have been submitted for planning permission.

The proposed tourist site would tie in with the Natural History Museum next door at Parson’s Lodge and the Gibraltar University at Europa Point.

Two experts in reptile and fish keeping, Jake Julian and Keith Victory, are behind the project.

Renowned local architects AKS have provided the plans for the new project.

The developers have enlisted the help of Advanced Aquarium Technologies (AAT), that would oversee the design and installation of the site.

This would allow the building to come under the high standards and best practices of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA).

“The project will actively contribute to conservation efforts, conduct important research, and provide an engaging educational experience for both locals and visitors,” Alex Dobbs Director of AKS said.

The aquarium will be based on the first floor, allowing the second floor to be used as educational and research facilities.

The developers plan to use ‘historically accurate materials’ respecting the original architecture of the historic building.

They want to add a sea-view restaurant, function room and terrace to the design, as well as classrooms and labs.

In line with the government’s plans for energy efficiency, it plans to use ‘interlinked air source heat pumps, mechanical ventilation and energy recovery’.

Solar panels, rainwater harvesting and filtration systems would make it even more sustainable.

One of the problems for the site could be parking, a precious commodity in the south district.

The developers hope to have a dedicated bus service with a drop-off area for taxis and private vehicles.

They would encourage walking, cycling and use an online ticketing system to manage visitor flow.

The proposal also includes a wall mural by Jessica Darch, who painted the large octopus in the Upper Town.

Jake Julian recently opened the Reef Pet Shop and Rainforest Cafe on Fish Market Lane.

