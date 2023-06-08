A FORMER pro golfer will be hoping to raise €10,000 for Gibraltar’s Cancer Relief and Centro Contigo in La Linea in a charity golf marathon challenge.

Former European Tour player David Steele will be inviting people to play up to nine rounds of golf with him at the San Roque Golf Course.

He said it will be his final charity golf marathon and is aiming to make it a special occasion for amateur and professional players alike.

Steele played over 22 hours of golf during nearly 15 hours in 2021, raising €50,000 for charity.

Members of the San Roque Golf Club will be able to play up to nine rounds with Steele.

There will be prizes for the best amateur score and quickest rounds.

Non-members will get a unique opportunity to play on the famous course for ‘a special price’, either individually or in a team of three.

He reminded willing participants they would be playing marathon speed golf so rounds will take no more than two hours per round.

If more than 27 people take the option to play with Steele, San Roque Captain David Tyler will provide the opposition instead.

There will be a Champagne Texas Scramble at the golf club on July 8 for teams of four players or individuals.

A pro-am course will be held at the New Course that same day for a professional playing with three amateurs.

Donations can be made via the David Steele Charity Golf Marathon Go Fund Me page.

The event will take place on the 18-hole Old Course which hosted 15 consecutive European Tour Schools from 1993 to 2007.

The San Roque Club recently invested millions of euros to renovate its facilities and claims it ‘once again can be considered one of the best golf courses in Europe’.

But environmental group Ecologistas en Accion said golf courses ‘use the same amount of water as a town of 15,000 people’ at a time when long droughts have hit Andalucia.

It said on its website that golf courses ‘raise the cost of homes and mortgages, removes agricultural areas with their jobs, and build extremely expensive homes that are often left empty for years’.

There are currently 100,000 vacant homes in the Malaga province alone.

