CALA DE FINESTRAT’S San Juan Party night on June 23 has been declared as a Valencian Community party of ‘provincial tourist interest’.

The honorary title recognises the event as bringing together residents and visitors in celebrations that pack out the beach.

Finestrat’s fiestas councillor, Hector Baldo, said: “It is well known that when the night of San Juan comes to La Cala, a special and magical evening takes place with events for both the young and old.”

“The beach becomes an annual meeting point for thousands of people who sometimes come for decades,” he added.

This year’s entertainment will start at 5.30pm and will include a Zumba session, discos, and live music.

Finestrat like many other areas celebrates San Juan Eve in party style leading up to the feast day itself in celebration of Saint John the Baptist.

It coincides with the mid-summer June solstice and many bonfires are lit and leapt over with one of the biggest events being the Hogueras in Alicante.

