Playa Blanca, Lanzarote

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 397,000

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Playa Blanca with pool garage - € 397,000

This lovely presented detached villa is located in a a quiet residential complex in Playa Blanca, called Las Coloradas, one of the most sought after areas in Playa Blanca. This property is distributed all on one flor despite there is a garage on the front and after going up a few steps you can reach the south facing terrace with the private pool and amazing panoramic sea views. The villa consists of two good-sized bedrooms, a family bathroom. One of the bedrooms is a large master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a good size en suite bathroom and patio doors that lead onto the balcony with… See full property details

