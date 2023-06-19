THE season is heating up in southern Spain, but there are areas in Andalucia that offer a cooling haven for those looking for a respite from the relentless sun.

Andalucia is a great region where every year millions of Spaniards and foreigners decide to spend their holidays.

The gastronomy and the good weather are two key factors that have made it the perfect destination for many people, however sometimes the weather can get too hot for comfort, often peaking to sweltering highs of 40ºC.

So if you’re planning on travelling to Andalucia this summer and you are worried about the high temperatures, here is a list of five of the coolest villages in the region.

Grazalema

Grazalema is a village located in the northeastern part of the province of Cádiz, in the heart of the Serranía de Ronda mountain range, and has the highest rainfall records in Spain. Being surrounded by forests and nature makes it one of the coolest villages in Andalucia.

Aracena

Aracena in Huelva is the largest town in the Parque Natural Sierra de Aracena y Picos de Aroche. Dominated by a hilltop ruined castle and church this is an ideal place from which to explore the Parque Natural Sierra de Aracena y Picos de Aroche and to keep cool.

Cazalla de la Sierra

Cazalla de la Sierra is a small town in the province of Sevilla, in southern Spain, located in the Sierra Norte Natural Park. It is an ideal place for hiking, even in the summer, thanks to its beautiful routes such as the Hueznar waterfalls.

Laujar de Andarax

Laujar de Andarax is a municipality located in the western part of the Alpujarra Almeriense region, in the province of Almeria.

It is a beautiful village located at the foot of the Sierra Nevada, which makes it one of the coolest villages on this list and home to some awe-inspiring hiking trails.

Trevelez

Trevelez, at the apex of the Sierra Nevada mountains in Granada, is well-known for its mouth-watering cured ham, jamón serrano. Not only that, the village of Trevelez is the highest in mainland Spain, at 1,476m, meaning that in the middle of summer, temperatures sit at a mild 23-24ºC during the day and go down to a minimum of 12ºC at night.

