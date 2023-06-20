Europe’s largest vertical mural, on Spain’s south coast, is just weeks away from completion.

Covering over 6,000 square metres, Les Rivages de Almuñécar, by the well-known artist Jose Ríos, is being painted on three 12-storey buildings.

The mural depicts a figure of a dog walking on the beach, the silhouette of a woman and the waves of the sea and the golden sand.

Its conception was to convey a sense of transparency and disguise the tower blocks on which it is painted.

Les Rivages de Almuñécar, on the south coast of Spain in Granada mural is set to be Europe’s largest vertical one when it is completed in the first half of July

It will be viewable in all its glory in the town of Almuñecar, Granada, in the first half of July.

The spectacular vertical art mural was commissioned by the French luxury property development company Les Rivages, who designed it to be part of a fully sustainable housing development on the Costa Tropical.

Michel Dupey, Director of Les Rivages, expressed his enthusiasm for the positive impact that the mural are having on the town: “The ‘Les Rivages de Almuñécar’ mural will not only be an artistic landmark, but also a testament to our commitment to sustainability and creating unique experiences for our owners.”

