Albir, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 225,000

Located within walking distance of the centre, this bungalow in Albir consists of 3 floors. On the ground floor there is a living and dining room, a kitchen, a guest toilet and a terrace giving direct access to the communal pool. On the top floor are two spacious bedrooms and a bathroom. On the basement floor, there is a guest flat with a bedroom, a bathroom and a private garden/terrace. There is a double garage included in the price… See full property details