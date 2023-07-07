THE GUARDIA CIVIL have arrested a man at Alicante-Elche airport who threw objects at travellers and threatened to kill police officers.

The 36-year-old man caused over €2,400 of damage outside the airport’s multi-storey car park.

AGGRESSOR ARRESTED

He threatened and intimidated passers-by on foot and people in cars by throwing drinks cans and glass bottles as they entered and left the terminal

Guardia officers attended the scene and were greeted with death threats as he waved around a broken glass bottle.

The man of Algerian nationality was neutralised and taken before an Elche court.

It was revealed that he had an existing criminal record for similar transgressions.