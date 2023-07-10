A MAN stabbed his wife to death with a knife and then fatally slashed his throat in front of their son, 12, at their Antella home on Sunday.

The double tragedy happened at around 3.00pm with reports that the couple were going through a separation.

Antella- a village in the Ribera Alta area of Valencia province- declared three days for mourning with the boy being cared for by neighbours.

Antella mayor Eugenia Garcia met with relatives and psychologists on Monday to discuss the welfare of the parentless child.

His father was a 53-year-old Spaniard and the mother was a 38-year-old Moroccan national.

There were no previous complaints of domestic violence between the couple and therefore no restraining orders issued.

