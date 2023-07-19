A BRITISH resident of Algorfa has been jailed for 15 years and given a 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order after sexually abusing a girl in the UK for over a decade.

Robert Giles, 76, was convicted at Bristol Crown Court after pleading guilty and will also have to go on a sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

In 2020, a third party filed a complaint about Giles which led to the Avon and Somerset police force obtaining a European Investigation Order to search his home on Algorfa’s Calle Manuel de Falla-Montemar.

Laptops and phones were among the removed items and Giles was arrested in January.

He was taken into the custody of the National Court in Madrid which processes extradition requests and returned in May to the UK.

Investigating officer DC Hannah Skelding said: “Giles is a dangerous offender who is now off the streets and can no longer harm anyone else.”

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Crown Prosecution Service, the court, the National Crime Agency and the Metropolitan Police for their assistance in this investigation, which was complicated by Giles living in Spain.”

“With their help we were able to extradite him following a warrant, so he could be held to account for his horrific actions,” Skelding concluded.

There’s been no suggestion that Giles committed any similar offences in Spain.

