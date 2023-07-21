FIVE people have suffered from food poisoning after eating a Spanish tortilla from a famous brand.

Palacios, a famous company that makes pre-cooked tortillas, has alerted consumers of a botulism outbreak caused by its omelets.

Botulism is a serious type of food poisoning caused by bacteria in poorly preserved food.

It attacks the nervous system and can cause breathing difficulty, paralysis and even death.

A total of five cases have been confirmed while there are two further probable ones.

Out of the five, three people were taken to intensive care.

“Those who have bought this product in Chef Select, Auchan, Eroski, Unide, Consum, Dia, Ametller, Condis, El Corte Ingles, Carrefour, Alipende and Rikissimo should not eat it,” Palacios has said on a statement.

The company added: “Customers can return the product to the supermarket where they purchased it to be given a refund.”

Palacios has decided to remove their tortillas from shops and supermarkets and to temporarily stop production.

