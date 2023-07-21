2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Archena with pool garage - € 160,700

Archena, Murcia 2 beds 2 baths € 160,700

Welcome to these turnkey apartments with options of one or two bedrooms , large terraces/balconies and penthouses with a large roof terrace featuring a barbecue where you can enjoy outdoor living in style. The price of these apartments includes a storage room that will provide you with additional space to store your belongings in a safe and organized way. In addition, the price of the apartment includes a special parking space , where you can park your vehicle safely and comfortably. You will have peace of mind knowing that your car will be protected in a space specially designated for it…. See full property details