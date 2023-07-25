A MIGRANT travelling in a small boat with more than 30 people has died near the coast of Adra (Almeria).
The man was found dead inside the dinghy, which had reportedly departed Morocco to reach the Spanish coast.
The victim, who is thought to have died during the journey, was in the boat with another 33 migrants.
The dinghy reached Adra’s coast on Saturday and was the first of the three migrant boats from Morocco that arrived in Almeria that day.
A second boat with 46 people entered the Spanish territory through El Ejido while a third with around 50 migrants reportedly got to Censo beach, in Adra.
