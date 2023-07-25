ONE of the least crowded beaches in Andalucia can be found in Malaga according to travel portal Viajestic from La Sexta.

Viajestic has singled out six of the least crowded beaches in Andalucia, considered to be ‘relatively unknown,’ once of which is La Caleta de Maro in Nerja.

Playa la Caleta stands out as a tranquil haven for beachgoers seeking a serene escape from the bustling crowds.

With its secluded charm and unique setting, it remains relatively unknown to the general public and even to many tourists, making it an ideal destination for those in search of a more peaceful seaside experience.

Fishing boats in the small cove ‘Caleta’ below the “Balcon de Europa”. Nerja. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Tucked away to the east coast of Malaga, this beach is surrounded by numerous enchanting coves and singular stretches of sand. While some of these hidden gems may present a degree of difficulty in accessing, La Caleta Beach offers a more accessible alternative without sacrificing the allure of tranquility and crystal-clear waters.

Visitors to La Caleta Beach may find themselves initially navigating a slight trek from the parking area, as well as a dirt track and wooden stairs, however, the reward is worth the effort, as this unspoiled stretch of sand provides a perfect backdrop for a day of relaxation, sea exploration, and saltwater enjoyment.

Steeped in local charm, La Caleta Beach also boasts historical relevance, having served as a filming location for the iconic Spanish television series, Verano Azul. As one of the areas featured in this beloved series, which centered around the town of Nerja, the beach enjoys a nostalgic connection with Spanish TV enthusiasts.

While La Caleta Beach is undoubtedly a gem among the lesser-known Andalucian beaches, it shares this distinction with a handful of other idyllic coastal spots in the region.

Some of the other less crowded locations highlighted by Viajestic include the following:

El Playazo – Vera (Almeria)

Los Enebrales – Punta Umbría (Huelva)

Playa del Boquerón y de Camposoto – San Fernando (Cadiz)

Playa de Villaricos – Cuevas de Almanzora (Almeria)

Playa El Ruso – Albuñol (Granada)

