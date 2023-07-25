A YOUNG man is being searched for running over his partner with a stolen car in Antequera, Malaga.

The accused, 26, allegedly hit the victim, a 36-year-old woman, with a car he had previously robbed and fled the scene.

The woman was found wounded by a number of witnesses in the A-7230 Road, near the municipality of Villanueva del Rosario.

Emergency services attended the spot and took the woman to hospital.

It has been reported that the victim’s condition is not serious.

Policia Nacional officers are still searching for the accused.

