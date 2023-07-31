RENFE, Spain’s national railway operator, is set to boost its budget-friendly service, Avlo, in 2024 with expanded offerings.

The company plans to significantly increase its services, leveraging the introduction of new high-speed trains to add new destinations and increase frequencies on existing routes.

One of the new routes will connect Madrid, Zamora, and Ourense, with four trains per direction per day, and potential future extensions to Santiago de Compostela.

This route is scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2024, providing passengers with improved connectivity.

In the Murcian region, where low-cost service is currently unavailable, Renfe’s plans involve introducing a daily one-way and return journey between Madrid and Murcia, starting next year.

The expansion of the high-speed train fleet will also enhance services to destinations already served by Avlo.

Notably, the Madrid-Malaga route will see increased frequencies and available seats from 2024, with three daily frequencies in each direction, offering 16,000 additional seats every week.

Renfe’s move to enhance Avlo services reflects its commitment to cater to a broader range of passengers and improve transportation options across Spain.

