ANDALUCIA remains one of the most popular summer destinations for thousands of tourists, whether they are locals from the region, national visitors, or international travellers.

Many seek the tranquility of camping grounds to relax, recharge amidst nature, and enjoy their holidays in a serene and uncomplicated environment.

From large motorhomes to instant-setup tents and the increasingly popular glamping options, the variety of choices caters to diverse preferences.

Malaga boasts numerous campsites, each offering unique settings and experiences and the magazine Viajar (Spain’s first travel magazine) has taken on the complex task of selecting of the finest campsites across Andalucia, singling out one from the province of Malaga: Camping Almayate Costa.

“Imagine peacefully resting in your caravan plot or lounging on the sofa of a spacious bungalow when suddenly, the urge to head to the beach strikes. Well, at Camping Playa Almayate Costa in Malaga, it’s easier than ever,” praises Viajar about this camping site, located in the town of Almayate, just west of Torre del Mar, belonging to Velez-Malaga.

The campsite boasts a beach situated a mere few meters from the site: “This holiday destination offers direct beach access from the camping site itself, without crossing roads or needing transportation. You simply open the door and step directly onto the warm sandy beach.” the magazine has informed.

Operating year-round, Camping Almayate Costa experiences its peak season in July and August, being one of the most sought-after locations in the province.

Aside from its proximity to the beach, it also attracts visitors with a range of other services, including activities and performances for children and a spacious swimming pool for those days when the beach doesn’t seem like the ideal option.

“While its closeness to the beach is its most prominent feature, it’s not the only one,” the magazine has added about Almayate Costa, highlighting the opportunity to “be in touch with nature while enjoying their spectacular year-round swimming pool, dining at the excellent on-site restaurant, or letting the little ones have fun with the organized activities.”

Camping Almayate Costa also offers glamping options through Kampaoh, providing campers with all the comforts of traditional camping without the need for setup or preparation.

For those seeking an idyllic camping experience with easy access to a magnificent beach, Camping Almayate Costa is undoubtedly one of the finest choices in Andalucia. With its picturesque location and array of amenities, it promises an unforgettable holiday for all nature-loving travellers.

