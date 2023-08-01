GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

THE SPANISH government’s delegate against domestic violence, Victoria Rosell, on Tuesday called on the public to be alert given a possible rise in ‘more extreme’ cases and said that citizens should show ‘zero tolerance’ to any kind of assaults on women.

“The summer is a time, and the month of July in particular, when a great commitment is needed, and there is a need to be particularly alert to the most extreme kind of gender violence,” she said, in comments reported by news agency Europa Press.

Rosell encouraged people to call the 016 helpline should they become aware of any cases of domestic violence and to show that any kind of assault should not be tolerated.

The delegate also explained that the month of July is traditionally when there have been more domestic violence victims since records began. For example, in July 2010 and 2019 there were 10 women who died at the hands of their partners or ex-partners, and in the same month of 2015 there were nine.

July of this year saw seven confirmed gender violence victims, leaving four children orphaned. Of these women who lost their lives, only one of them had filed any kind of police report against their partner.

So far this year, 31 women have died at the hands of their partners or ex-partners in Spain. There have been a total of 1,215 such deaths since records began to be kept back in the year 2003.

