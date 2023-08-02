2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Pilar de la Horadada with pool garage - € 205,000

Pilar de la Horadada, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 205,000

New bungalow project located in Pilar de la Horadada, consisting of only 34 apartments. Most of these apartments are strategically oriented to the south, offering views of the community pool and the park. Each property has two large double bedrooms, both equipped with fitted wardrobes for greater comfort. In addition, two bathrooms are included, one of them en-suite to the master bedroom. The kitchen is fully integrated and equipped with all the necessary appliances, along with a dining area and a cozy lounge. From here, there is access to a charming south-facing garden in the case of the… See full property details