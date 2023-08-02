TOURISTS will be able to relive the role Gibraltar played during World War II after the reopening of the Hays Level tunnels.

Heritage minister John Cortes said he was ‘pleased’ that the newly refurbished tunnels were now open to the public after closing earlier this year.

His department carried out ‘a number of essential works’ during the last few months, including removing old cables, strengthening the roof and putting up new information panels.

The Hays Tunnels are just one part of the large network of tunnels inside the Rock.

Dubbed the World War Two tunnels, they are located on Willis’s Road close to the entrance of the ever-popular 1,300-year-old Moorish Castle site.

The Gibraltar government in a statement called it ‘one of the major attractions’ in the Upper Rock

“I am really pleased that we are once again able to visit these historic tunnels, after much needed improvement works,” Cortes said.

“I urge everyone who can to visit and to get to know this site and the other attractions within the Reserve, just one of the many natural and historical features of our unique homeland that we can enjoy.”

Over 17,000 troops sheltered in the Gibraltar’s tunnels during World War II, which span for 50km inside the limestone rock.

Royal Engineers and Canadian Army soldiers hewed the complex out of the solid rock.

At its height included a working power station, water distillation plant, hospital and accommodation areas, with enough food to last 16 months.

From his command post inside the tunnels, General Eisenhower staged his invasion of North Africa as part of Operation Torch that banished the Nazis from the continent.

A secret location in the tunnels called Stay Behind Cave, built in case the Germans invaded, was only discovered in 1997.

The World War II tunnels are open daily and access is free to residents.

