A MAN chased a motorcyclist down Gibraltar roads in his car after an argument until the rider fell off and crashed into another vehicle.

Police on the Rock are now looking for witnesses that saw the chase down Line Wall Road after officers arrested a 38-year-old man on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at around 5.38pm on August 1 when a member of the public called into the station about an argument between the pair.

According to a Royal Gibraltar Police statement, the caller said the pair had had an argument.

Then the man had driven his car northbound along Line Wall Road chasing the biker .

Five minutes later the chase ended at Devil’s Tower Road as the motorcyclist fell off and collided with another vehicle.

The suspect driver then fled the area.

But police detectives pieced together the evidence and arrested a local man, 38, on suspicion of Dangerous Driving.

Officers at New Mole House police station then tested him for drugs and they found some in his blood.

This led them to re-arrest him and charge him with Driving under the Influence of Drugs.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who saw the car chasing the motorcyclist,” a police spokesman said.

“If you have any information that may assist our officers, please contact the RGP on 200 72500 and ask to speak to the Duty Sergeant or contact us online at www.police.gi/report-online.”

An ambulance took the motorcyclist to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident and believe new witnesses could better shed light on what happened.

