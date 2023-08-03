1 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca with pool garage - € 340,000

Palma de Mallorca, Majorca 1 beds 1 baths € 340,000

This fabulous ground floor apartment in Palma de Mallorca has a beautiful private garden and it is located in a privileged residential area, close to the golf courses, in the quiet La Vileta neighborhood. The attractive apartment has a constructed area of approx. 51 m2 distributed as follows: an elegant living/ dining room with access to the garden, a modern open-plan kitchen with Bosch appliances, 1 spacious bedroom, 1 bathroom, as well as an utility room. The well-kept complex offers the owners a fantastic community pool and garden areas, to fully enjoy the wonderful Mediterranean… See full property details