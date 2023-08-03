Palma de Mallorca, Majorca

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 340,000

1 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca with pool garage - € 340,000

This fabulous ground floor apartment in Palma de Mallorca has a beautiful private garden and it is located in a privileged residential area, close to the golf courses, in the quiet La Vileta neighborhood. The attractive apartment has a constructed area of approx. 51 m2 distributed as follows: an elegant living/ dining room with access to the garden, a modern open-plan kitchen with Bosch appliances, 1 spacious bedroom, 1 bathroom, as well as an utility room. The well-kept complex offers the owners a fantastic community pool and garden areas, to fully enjoy the wonderful Mediterranean… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.