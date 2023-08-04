A BRITISH tourist drowned on Friday afternoon at Cala Jondal in the Sant Josep area of Ibiza.

The 33-year-old man was spotted floating in the water at around 3.15pm and lifeguards pulled him out of the water and transferred him to a nearby boat.

They performed CPR manoeuvres to try to revive him before emergency teams arrived at the beach.

Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support units were taken to the craft to continue with efforts to resuscitate the man.

The process continued for around 40 minutes without success before he was pronounced dead.

The Guardia Civil will now carry out a formal investigation into what happened.

No information has been released as to whether the victim was on holiday with family or friends.