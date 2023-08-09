ALICANTE has become Spain’s fourth most populated city after gaining 44,180 new residents in the last year, according to Spain’s Institute of National Statistics (INE).

With a total of 1,974,438 people, Alicante has surpassed Sevilla, becoming again the country’s most populated region after Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia.

If the rate experienced in recent months continues, Alicante will reach the historic figure of two million inhabitants by the end of the year.

The significant population growth means that the province is home to 37.4% of the residents in the Comunidad Valenciana, which now has 5,270,802 people.

In the last quarter of 2023, the autonomous community gained 23,170 residents, an increase of 0.44%, which is significantly higher than Spain’s overall 0.28% population growth.

Spain has registered a new population record as the country has now reached 48,345,223 people, having experienced an increase of over 135,000 residents during this year’s second quarter.

Read more: