SIX BENIDORM stores openly selling cannabis and other drugs in the Levante beach and Marina areas have been closed down by the Policia Nacional.

22 kilograms of marijuana, five kilos of hashish, and 174 ‘joints’ were seized with a total retail value of over €177,000.

DRUGS WITH A PRICE

11 people of Argentine, Spanish, and Ukrainian nationalities aged between 19 and 33 have been arrested, with police not ruling out further detentions as the investigation remains active.

GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

Each of the outlets branded themselves as legitimate sellers of cannabis oil(CBD) despite the fact that CBD can only legally be used for decorative or industrial purposes like in the manufacture of hemp fibres.

The CBD sales acted as a front for selling illegal drugs, attracting a lot of customers with movements monitored by the police who noted people quickly and exiting premises.

UNDER THE COUNTER RANGE

Officers discovered prohibited substances displayed professionally as if they were ‘gourmet’ products in glass urns and revolving displays.

READ MORE: