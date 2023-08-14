THE BODY of a British woman was found on Fuerteventura on Sunday lunchtime as the area baked in high temperatures over the weekend.

The 39-year-old was on holiday on the island and went out hiking on her own in a mountainous area close to Morro Jable.

The Guardia Civil said she was wearing sports clothes and was on her own when she was discovered at 12.48pm.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene but could only confirm that she had died when they arrived.

The Guardia said she was a British passport holder but her name has not been disclosed or where she came from in the UK.

An autopsy will be carried to determine the cause of death with heat exhaustion one possible theory as to why she died, though authorities are keeping an open mind but said there were no signs of any violence to her body.

Six hours earlier, a Dutch woman, 50, died on Tenerife after going for an early-morning hike.

The Canary Islands have been suffering from a heatwave with a ‘maximum alert’ warning issued at the end of last week.

Temperatures hit 44.4 degrees in Gran Canaria on Sunday with people told to drink more fluids and stay inside during peak periods of heat.

