MARBELLA’S mayor Angeles Muñoz, has fined a resident €1,501 for illegally felling four trees.

A mayoral decree against the foreign home owner was issued in early August for removing trees without a municipal licence on Calle Alcala in Nueva Andalucia.

The unnamed transgressor must also replace what he chopped down by planting sixteen coniferous or hardwood trees at a cost of €4,800 lodged with Marbella City Council’s treasury department.

This penalty is part of article 29 of the Ordinance regulating the use and protection of green areas and trees.

It means that anybody who breaks the law has to replace four times the original number of felled trees.

All of the work will have to be completed within two months.

News of the penalty has attracted interest from critics of Marbella council who claim the authority has done too much tree felling itself in recent years including the remodelling of Avenida de Trapiche.

