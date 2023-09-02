Since the beginning of the pandemic, creative hobbies have surged in popularity, especially among DIY and interior decoration enthusiasts. Various manual activities like scratch art, paint by numbers, and diamond painting have become widely popular. Among these creative pastimes, diamond painting has become a favorite among amateur crafters. It’s not only easy to learn but also relaxing and conducive to fostering creativity. Even beginners or those who find crafts challenging can find this hobby exciting. If you’re interested in trying diamond painting, here’s a beginner’s guide.

What is Diamond Painting and How Does It Work?

Diamond painting, also known as diamond embroidery, is a manual activity that involves placing coloured and shiny rhinestones onto a canvas to create beautiful textured artworks. However, not just any canvas will do. The canvas is adhesive and features printed symbols and patterns in various colours.

The concept is simple: to create a 3D embroidery, you place the rhinestones one by one on the adhesive surface while carefully following the colour codes and patterns. There are various themes available, such as cities, landscapes, animals, abstract art, famous artworks, and more. Each rhinestone needs to be placed in a specific spot. Once completed, you’ll have stunning diamond art pieces that you can proudly display in your living space.

This type of embroidery allows aspiring artists to step into the art world for a few hours. Originating from the United States, diamond painting quickly gained popularity all over the world and has become a top creative activity for DIY and crafting enthusiasts in the UK. This is mainly due to its easy-to-master fundamentals. People of all ages, including adults and children, can engage in diamond painting by getting a diamond painting kit and following the instructions.

How to Start Diamond Painting

To get started in this creative activity, your first step is to purchase a diamond painting kit. You can buy Figured’Art diamond painting kits from https://uk.figuredart.com. This popular brand offers various themes with fast delivery in the UK (or in Spain if you are an expat there). Their kits include all the necessary supplies for your artwork: printed canvas, wax, applicator pen, resin diamonds, and more. Once you have all the required materials, follow these steps to learn the basics of diamond painting. In just a few minutes, you’ll grasp the fundamentals.

Peel off the protective film from the canvas to expose the adhesive area. Select the colour you want to apply and the corresponding symbol to work on. Take the packet of diamonds that matches the colour code. Dip the applicator pen’s tip into the wax (a piece of rubber that usually comes in pink) to make it sticky for easily picking up diamonds. Use the applicator pen to pick up the diamonds, aiming for the flat side of the diamond. Place the diamonds onto the corresponding symbols on the canvas.

Repeat these steps until the entire canvas is covered, and all the diamonds are placed on their respective symbols. This will result in a brilliant and dazzling artwork. The technique of diamond painting is as straightforward as that. In reality, your patience will be the real test.

Which Tools to Choose for Starting Diamond Painting

To successfully complete your diamond painting project, having the right tools is crucial for achieving a polished finish. Therefore, ensure that you buy your diamond painting kit from a specialized craft store or online shop. Here are some tools you should consider when starting diamond painting.

High-Quality Canvas

Before you begin your diamond painting, inspect the quality of the canvas where you’ll place the diamonds. The canvas should be smooth to the touch to ensure the diamonds adhere properly. If the fabric feels rough, it’s likely of poor quality or cheap. On the other hand, a higher-priced canvas will feel smoother and of better quality.

In addition to being smooth, a high-quality canvas is coated with a premium adhesive. This ensures better adhesion of the diamonds. It’s also made from durable, strong, and waterproof fabric. Be vigilant when making your purchase, even if you’re getting a diamond painting kit. Many cheap kits come with low-quality canvases.

Pro tip: If your canvas appears slightly wrinkled, you can iron it (on medium heat) to smooth out the wrinkles. This will make it more even and pleasant to work with.

Appropriate Applicator Pen

To make placing the diamonds on the canvas easier, choose the right diamond painting pen. The pen’s tip should be of a standard size (not too thin or too thick) to avoid damaging the canvas. Also, consider the ergonomics of the pen. Since you’ll be using it for several hours, ensure it’s comfortable to hold and use. Having the right applicator pen will make your diamond painting neater and more manageable.

Quality Wax

The wax used in diamond painting is meant to make it easy to pick up and position the diamonds on the canvas. If the wax is of poor quality, it might melt and become difficult to apply. On the other hand, high-quality wax allows the diamonds to stick easily to the pen and stay in place. It’s thick, doesn’t stain the diamonds, and dries quickly.

Usage tip: Apply a thin layer of wax to the tip of your pen by pressing it into the wax pot. Then, scrape off any excess wax. Pick up the diamonds by pointing the applicator pen at the flat side of the diamond, and carefully place the flat side onto the sticky area of the canvas. Gently release the pen.

Brilliant and Easy-to-Pick Diamonds

The final appearance of your diamond painting greatly depends on the quality of the diamonds. Some diamonds might not match the colour on the image and lack vibrancy. Others might be flawed. This is often the case with cheap diamonds. For a sparkling artwork, choose resin diamonds with multiple facets (3D or 5D). The more facets a diamond has, the more it will shine.

We also recommend starting with round diamonds if you’re new to diamond painting. They are easier to pick up. However, they can leave gaps in the canvas, potentially diminishing the overall sparkling effect.

How to Frame and Hang Your Diamond Painting

Once you’ve completed your diamond painting, consider hanging the artwork in a prominent place in your home. This way, you can admire and proudly display it to your guests. To do this, find a frame that fits the size of your painting. Don’t forget to remove the glass so that the frame can close properly.

You can also use a frame designed for 3D creations to provide better protection for your artwork. If you’re feeling crafty, why not make an original and personalised frame?

Why You Should Try Diamond Painting

Like any creative hobby, diamond painting offers numerous benefits. It can help clear your mind and reduce stress. The process of placing diamonds one by one and hearing the satisfying click when they fit perfectly can be very calming. It’s a relaxing and soothing activity.

Diamond painting is also advantageous because it’s suitable for everyone—whether you’re a child or an adult, a beginner or a seasoned pro. It’s suitable for all ages, from the young to the elderly (except very young children, of course). Furthermore, this activity is effective for enhancing concentration, creativity, memory, and dexterity.

Tips to Enhance Your Diamond Painting

Even though diamond painting is easy to do, there are simple tips that can help improve your skills. First, choose the right canvas size. The canvas size should match your skill level so that you can gradually progress. If you’re a beginner, start with smaller canvases like 30x40cm or 40x50cm. As you become more experienced, you can try larger canvases (60x80cm or more). Also, select the right tools, as the choice of accessories significantly impacts the quality of your diamond painting.

Another important tip is to work on a flat and even surface. This will help keep the diamonds in place and make them easier to handle. Make sure the surface is clean and dry so that it doesn’t soil the canvas.