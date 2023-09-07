SPAIN’S Air Nostrum has increased its commitment to helium airships by ordering an extra 10 craft from UK firm, Hybrid Air Vehicles(HAV) which are expected to be used in the Balearic Islands.

The carrier initially ordered 10 airships in June 2022 and the craft named Airlander 10- but nicknamed ‘The Flying Bum’- will operate on domestic routes with the first deliveries expected in 2026.

No financial details of the orders have been given but the deal is estimated to cost around €50 million.

Each craft features six inflatable studs underneath that mean it ‘can take off and land on virtually any flat surface, including water’- doing away for the need for airports and making it perfect for inter-island travel in areas like the Balearics.

The airships feature a spacious passenger cabin and ‘floor to ceiling windows’ beneath the balloon with a seating for 100 people.

HAV said Airlander 10 will cut flight emissions by up to 90% for journeys across Spain and are described as ‘environmentally friendly’.

Air Nostrum president, Carlos Bertomeu, said: “We are exploring each and every possible way to reduce our carbon footprint.”

“The Airlander 10 will drastically reduce emissions and sustainability, which is good news for everyone, is already a non-negotiable fact in the daily operations of commercial aviation,” Bertomeu concluded.

