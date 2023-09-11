A 14-YEAR-OLD has been injured after the car he was DRIVING at great speed overturned in Sevilla city centre.

Pedestrians were shocked after a red Fiat overturned and hit six other vehicles parked at Manuel Arellano street, in the famous neighbourhood of Triana.

?19:00 h. Un menor (14) resultó herido con lesiones graves en un brazo, como consecuencia del vuelco del coche que conducía tras perder el control y golpear a seis coches estacionados en Ronda de Triana a la altura de la calle Manuel Arellano #Sevilla.

El menor, tras el… pic.twitter.com/xQnW52Vomc — Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) September 10, 2023

After the accident, a minor with serious arm injuries left the car and started running away from the scene.

An off-duty local police officer spotted the youngster and took him to a GP, so he could be treated for his injuries.

Officers discovered that the car had been stolen, as its owner later filed a complaint at the police station.

The teen and his mom were taken in an ambulance from the health centre to a hospital, where he is under police surveillance.

