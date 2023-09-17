Roses, Girona

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 325,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Roses with garage - € 325,000

With a privileged location and access to the beach on foot between the stairs that go directly. With a large area of 61m2 it is distributed in 2 double bedrooms with fitted closets, a bathroom with Italian shower, a fully equipped kitchen connected to the large dining-living room where you can have an aperitif or eat with the magnificent panoramic views of the sea and the beach of Canyelles Petites. It has a terrace closed by a large double glazed window that can be opened completely creating a direct environment with the outside. The apartment is sold furnished, equipped and has reversible… See full property details

Subscribe to the Olive Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.