2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Roses with garage - € 325,000

Roses, Girona 2 beds 1 baths € 325,000

With a privileged location and access to the beach on foot between the stairs that go directly. With a large area of 61m2 it is distributed in 2 double bedrooms with fitted closets, a bathroom with Italian shower, a fully equipped kitchen connected to the large dining-living room where you can have an aperitif or eat with the magnificent panoramic views of the sea and the beach of Canyelles Petites. It has a terrace closed by a large double glazed window that can be opened completely creating a direct environment with the outside. The apartment is sold furnished, equipped and has reversible… See full property details