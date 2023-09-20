A TOTAL of 456 tonnes of nitrates entered the Mar Menor lagoon in southeastern Spain during 2022, as well as 18.5 tonnes of phosphates. That’s according to the latest report from the Mar Menor Technical Office, produced in conjunction with the central Environmental Transition Ministry.

The coastal saltwater lagoon, which is in Murcia region, has been suffering near ecological collapse for years now, due to intensive farming in surrounding areas that causes high levels of pollutants in the water.

