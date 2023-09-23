3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 395,000

Estepona, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 395,000

A very exclusive residential complex of 70 homes (with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms) make up this new development of new construction located next to the sea, in the new development area of Estepona West. You can choose between ground floors with a garden, apartments with large terraces and spectacular penthouses with a solarium and sea views. It is a very special resort that will far exceed your expectations. In addition to a different architecture, the qualities and luxury details of the homes are surprising. Brightness, spaciousness, technology applied to comfort and the proximity of the…