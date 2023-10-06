Villa

Platja d'Aro, Girona

  5 beds

  3 baths

€ 1,100,000

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Platja d'Aro with pool garage - € 1,100,000

Magnificent, comfortable house with fabulous panoramic views of the sea and large porches running along a large part of the façade to enjoy them to the full. The main floor features an entrance hall, a bright living-dining room with fireplace and large glass doors on two sides, leading to the porch with spectacular views, a very spacious, fully equipped kitchen with a dining area, an attached laundry room and access to an open terrace with summer dining room and views of the pool; a guest toilet and the sleeping area: 4 bedrooms – all with sea views and built-in wardrobes, and one of them… See full property details

