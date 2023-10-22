IT’S no secret that Estepona is one of the fastest growing property hotspots on the Costa del Sol.

The charming town has seen demand skyrocket in the past year thanks to its blue flag beaches and bustling Old Town, packed with high quality restaurants, bars and independent shops.

Meanwhile, its picturesque port is the perfect backdrop for an afternoon coffee and stroll.

It also offers a vibrant nightlife that even when busy is contained, unlike the much busier ports of nearby Banus and Marbs.

An inside look at one of the Cassia homes

Situated just a short drive from Marbella, Estepona offers – for now – more affordable options, meaning you’re guaranteed far more bang for your buck.

However prices are rising fast as scores of investors are realising the town’s ability to make them huge returns, meaning developments are selling like hot cakes.

One such development is Cassia, which has already sold 40% of its stock.

Situated in the northwest area of the town, there are a total 78 modern apartments up for grabs, featuring up to four bedrooms.

Managed by respected real estate giant Gilmar, the original plans only had 70 homes, before being increased due to the surge in demand.

The project was designed by the prestigious architect firm EDP, and promises ‘very high quality’ finishes and large outdoor areas for each unit.

The homes have a starting price of €255,000 and have already attracted a huge amount of interest from prospective buyers.

These include Spanish locals as well as foreign buyers looking for that perfect holiday home.

There are also several investors, who can see the earning potential in renting out the homes.