3 bedroom Flat for sale in El Perellonet with pool - € 340,000

Flat El Perellonet, Valencia 3 beds 2 baths € 340,000

FLAT FOR SALE WITH VIEWS IN EL PERELLONET aProperties presents this beautiful apartment of 114 m2 with sea views in the best area of El Perellonet. The apartment is located in a quiet and modern private urbanization in first line and with plenty of services: two swimming pools, concierge, common areas, garden, paddle tennis courts, covered parking and private access to the beach. Upon entering the apartment you will find a cozy entrance hall that leads to a spacious living room with access to the terrace, from which you can enjoy incredible sea views. It has 3 large and bright bedrooms and 2… See full property details