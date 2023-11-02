THREE ‘mini earthquakes’ have been registered in the Canary Islands in what experts have branded ‘somewhat abnormal’.

According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the seismic activity was recorded on La Gomera and La Palma, with one episode measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale.

The 2.7 quake was registered southwest of the island of La Gomera, which has a volcano, although it is dormant and has not not erupted for at least a million years.

The second seismic movement of 2.0 on the Richter scale occured northwest of La Palma, while the third took place southwest of San Sebastian de La Gomera, with a magnitude of 2.1.

They all took place within the last 72 hours.

Meanwhile, since Sunday, a further six seismic movements were detected southeast of La Gomera, with magnitudes of between 1.4 and 2.8.

The director of the IGN in the Canary Islands, Itahiza Domínguez, told EFE that activity has been “somewhat of an anomaly”, particularly as the volcanic plate of La Gomera is considered inactive.