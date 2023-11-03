A NEW private hospital with 40 consultants and specialists will open in November at Gibraltar’s International Commercial Centre.

GibMed International Hospital was founded by local doctors and healthcare leader supported by international experts, it said on its website.

It occupies two floors within the ICC shopping centre, offering a ‘minimally invasive day surgery and diagnostics centre’.

GibMed aims to ‘provide excellent patient-focuses care across a wide spectrum of conditions’, it said.

The new private hospital has links with other medical institutions in the UK and Spain.

It said these connections will help them ‘create a tailor-made clinical care package to suit your every need’.

The hospital will include imaging and diagnostics, digestive, women’s health and orthopaedic centres at its premises.

“We provide the service you want and need, with medical treatment you can rely on and personal care you will appreciate, from a centre which prioritises your comfort and confidence,” GibMed said.

“All our medical staff are registered with the Medical Registration Board in Gibraltar.

“Our allied healthcare and nursing practitioners are registered with their appropriate regulatory body.”

GibMed will be situated at the former location of the Primary Care Centre.

This will be the largest private hospital ever founded on the Rock, with only smaller clinics existing so far.

It opens its doors on November 9 and will invite local dignitaries to attend.

