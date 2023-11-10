2 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Competa - € 275,000

Finca/Country House Cómpeta, Málaga 2 beds 1 baths € 275,000

Charming country property in Cómpeta with a total of 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 exterior toilet room/laundry room, 1 kitchen and 1 living-dining room. Lovely views towards the sea and of the surrounding countryside. Jacuzzi + larger adjacent Jacuzzi with powerful jets, so that one can actually swim in it. Lovely plot of 1.525 m2 which is easy to maintain. Storage room and plenty of parking space for several cars. Interior: The property is distributed all on one level. One accesses the property via a covered arched porch which takes you into an entrance hallway. From here doors take you into… See full property details