ALICANTE is counting down to this Friday’s big switch on of its Christmas lights- one of the biggest urban festive light displays in the country.

New attractions this year include an 18-metre high conical tree decorated in white and gold the revamped Avenida de la Constitucion and the figure of a large bear adorning the Plaza de la Montañeta.

Alicante mayor Luis Barcala will switch on the lights at 7.00pm in the Avenida de la Constitucion.

114 streets have been decorated in the city centre and in different neighbourhoods, plus there are 1,927 Christmas motifs between arches as well as garlands and elements on street lamps, posters and trees.

The switch on coincides with the pre-Christmas shopping campaign with a big increase in people around Alicante’s streets.

Alicante’s Infrastructure Councillor, Cristina Garcia, said: “Alicante is going to look spectacular this Christmas with the streets illuminated and decorated and with an atmosphere full of magic that invites residents and visitors to walk and enjoy our hospitality and commerce.”

Energy savings introduced last year will be repeated with the two-million plus energy-efficient LED lights being switched on from 7:00pm to 1.00am nightly, except on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and Epiphany, when they will be kept on until 4.30am.

The long process of erecting the lights started in early October.

