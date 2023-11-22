FIVE members of a human and drug trafficking gang that operated between Spain and Algeria have been arrested in Alicante.

Several homes and a warehouse were raided in the city by the Guardia Civil.

The gang transported migrants from Algeria via boats and would then return to North Africa with stashes of drugs, especially ecstasy.

The arrests were made after the Guardia identified an Alicante-based group that were smuggling people in landings along the coast of Almeria.

Previous arrests included the seizure of what was described as a ‘significant’ cache of ecstasy.

Part of the latest Guardia operation included a raid to a warehouse on the Pla de la Vallonga industrial estate.

Officers smashed down the front door and items used by the criminal gang for their various activities were impounded.

The warehouse owner said he merely imported and exported products and that the unit was used by his eldest son, who was detained later on.

