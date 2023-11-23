GIBRALTAR’S police chief has spent two weeks inspecting the British Virgin Island’s law enforcement agencies to make sure they are up to UK standards.

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger’s visit followed a ‘comprehensive review’ by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) in the British overseas territory.

The review looked at ‘structure, resources, funding, conduct and standards of the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF), HM Customs, Immigration and the Prison Service,’ a police statement said.

There will be a follow-up two week inspection next month at the Caribbean location.

Ullger took on the inspection after putting into action recommendations from HMICFRS inspections of the Royal Gibraltar Police he leads in 2020 and 2022.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to support HMICFRS in this important fieldwork, but also for the opportunity to showcase good examples implemented by the RGP after our inspection by HMICFRS,” Ullger said in a police statement.

He took over from former Commissioner Ian McGrail who blamed the government for his dismissa and is now embroiled in an inquiry that will finalise in April.

The British Virgin Islands consist of the main islands of Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Anegada and Jost Van Dyke together with about 50 smaller islands and cays.

Its capital Road Town is located on Tortola, the largest island which is about 20km long.

The population of the islands is just a little bigger than Gibraltar with over 35,000 people believed to be living there in 2018.

Since 2002, its inhabitants are British citizens and they have their own elected government led by a Premier as opposed to a chief minister.

It has more than 10 police stations employing around 300 people with its own Criminal Investigation Department.

With it being close to Puerto Rico and the US considers it a ‘High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area’, the US Coastguard can chase vessels into Virgin Island waters.

As a result, the local police force ran a joint drug op with the US Drug Enforcement Agency that led to the arrest of several residents.

