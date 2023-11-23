JAVEA council is looking for new premises for the Arenal beach medical centre that operates during the summer season following complaints about the current hut-style structure.

The facility has suffered water supply and air conditioning problems, with Javea mayor, Rosa Cardona, describing working conditions as ‘subhuman’.

It’s believed that a budget of up to €400,000 has been allocated to find an alternative building in the area.

The council has previously asked for €1 million from the Valencian Health Ministry to build a full-time facility for the Arenal area.

Health councillor, Fatima Jarjor, said the request is still on the table but if a new temporary site is identified, it could be converted into a police station if a permanent solution surfaces.

The former Javea mayor, the PSOE’s Jose Chulvi is sceptical that a new home can be found in time for the summer.

“If a site is found and is operational, I will applaud like mad,” said Chulvi.