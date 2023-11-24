ELEVEN people including a three-year-old girl were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a 12-storey apartment block in Canet d’en Berenguer, Valencia province.

The child, along with six other victims, was taken to hospital in Sagunto for further treatment.

None of them were said to be in a serious condition.

Two Policia Local officers and a Guardia Civil officers attending the scene also required medical attention.

Emergency services said the fire broke out in the Avenida Blasco Ibañez flat at around 2.30am on Friday.

The entire block containing over 20 people was evacuated with the three residents of the flat- two adults and the girl- suffering from smoke inhalation.

Four crews from the Valencia Fire Brigade Consortium were deployed as well as three command units.

The virulence of the fire was such that it totally destroyed the sixth floor flat and also damaged the landing.

Authorities have not yet revealed what started the blaze.