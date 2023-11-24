ANDALUCIA has inspired many artists like Stephen Spielberg, who used the area in his blockbuster ‘Empire of the Sun’ after falling in love with the region on a hiking trail.

Trebujena, Cadiz is a village of just 7,000 people, but what it lacks in inhabitants it makes up for in charm and natural beauty.

The Sendero de Salinas y Marismas connects the town with the Parque Natural de Doñana through salt mines and marshes.

The area was used in the director’s hit film ‘The Empire of the Sun’ Photo: Turismo Cadiz

On a holiday to Andalucia in 1987, the prolific filmmaker visited the area and was enamoured.

In search of the perfect sunset, he later returned to the hiking trail to film the emblematic scene of his action film, ‘Empire of the Sun’.

As well as film buffs, the 13 km hike is great for bird watchers with over 40 different species of bird in the area.

Along the trail is also the Cortijo de Alventus, where various archaeological remains have been found and transported to the Museum of Cadiz.

The path is full of history. Photo: Turismo Cadiz

The route also takes walkers along the Guadalquivir river, the port, a bird observation deck and Monte Algaida Pine Forest.

After the walk, take a stroll around Trebujena, famous for its picturesque streets and musk (grape juice, an essential ingredient in wine and balsamic vinegar).

