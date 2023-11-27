TWO Brazilian brothers have been hauled out of their homes by armed Guardia Civil in conjunction with the American FBI over links to the terror group ISIS.

Officers kicked down the doors of an apartment in the seaside town of Estepona on Monday afternoon after an international investigation determined that a radicalisation process was underway.

The brothers were reportedly using encrypted instant messaging platforms to push their support for ISIS, also known as Daesh in Arabic.

Online investigators tracked how their social media profiles were used to download and spread multimedia propaganda material from the Islamic terror group.

#OperacionesGC

En operación conjunta con el FBI estadounidense, la Unidad Especial de Intervención (UEI) y el Grupo de Acción Rápida (GAR), han sido detenidos en Estepona (Málaga), 2 hermanos presuntamente vinculados a DAESHhttps://t.co/NtkFal0Dzj pic.twitter.com/b4lGh4odbx — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) November 27, 2023

The activities included terrorist planning in various locations, manuals for making explosives and poisons, cybersecurity, hacking, and documents calling for violence even up to suicide missions.

The American FBI initially identified the two brothers as Islamist extremists, and they collaborated with authorities in Spain as well as the Brazilian Federal Police.

They have been transferred to prison in Madrid while police continue to investigate the scope of the alleged radicalisation program.

READ MORE: