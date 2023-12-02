SPAIN’s biggest planetarium is set to open on the Costa del Sol within the next two years.

The project has finally been given the go ahead by Malaga city council.

It comes three years after the company behind the plans were granted construction space next to Malaga’s Ikea.

An artist’s impression of the planetarium. Photo: Malaga Planetarium

Led by Malaga Planetarium the project is in partnership with local astronomer Alberto Castro Tirado, engineering company Gestomer and Sky-Skan, a German company specialising in the construction of planetarium systems.

It is expected to be ready within the next two years and cost around €10 million with ‘cutting edge technology’ and ‘stunning surround sound’.

With a capacity of 400 people, the planetarium will be the biggest in Spain and one of the largest in Europe.

It will be constructed on a 8,811 square metre plot and have 116 parking spaces.

Project leaders predict up to 500,000 people will visit every year, making it one of Malaga, Spain and the world’s ‘tourist attractions for the future’.

The space will have two floors with dedicated exhibitions, interactive zones and educational facilities to give science workshops to young people.

