GLENN Close stunned locals on the Costa del Sol this week after making a surprise visit to a theatre.

The Fatal Attraction star, 76, was in town to support her decades-old friend Antonio Banderas – who recently opened the Soho Caixabank Theatre in Malaga city.

Almost a year ago, Banderas, from Malaga himself, was telling Close about his theatre and how he was preparing his own circus-style show called ‘Imagine, el camino hacia los sueños’.

A year later, and just days before Imagine’s December 6 debut, Close decided to pay the theatre a visit.

Glenn Close checks out Antonio Banderas’s theatre in Malaga

As Banderas is currently filming a new thriller in New York with Nicole Kidman (‘Babygirl’), he was unable to give Close a tour himself.

This was left to his brother Javier Banderas and the director of the Soho Theatre Aurora Rosales.

Rosales told Diario Sur: “She asked a lot about the staging of our own productions and how we had organised projects and musicals.”

Close, who has been nominated for eight Oscar awards, couldn’t resist getting up on stage and testing out its acoustics.

Doña Ines in Malaga

After the tour and a quick photo op in the lobby, the icon was taken to Banderas’s nearby restaurant Doña Ines.

The eatery is just a stone’s throw away from the theatre on Calle Cordoba.

Close enjoyed a meal at the restaurant, which is just one of many venues belonging to Banderas’s hospitality company called Grupo Tercer Acto.